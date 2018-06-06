Menu
SCAMMED: Elderly residents are being targeted by scammers in the North Burnett.
Elderly residents targeted by latest scams

Philippe Coquerand
by
6th Jun 2018 11:33 AM

SCAMMERS are targeting the elderly residents in the North Burnett.

Mundubbera resident Frances Dagg said she's concerned many other residents are going to get targeted.

"It's a huge concern, they know my name and my number, and they just keep calling," she said.

"They ask for my date of birth every time and I've received about three or four phone calls in the last 10 days, they're very persistent."

Mrs Dagg said the so-called representatives were trying to sell her NBN.

"I kept saying, 'I don't want it, I don't need it' to the salesperson," she said.

"I get annoyed when I talk to them, they just won't accept the word no."

Sergeant for the Mundubbera police Daniel Clarke said it was important people knew what a scam was and to not get involved.

"When dealing with uninvited contacts from people or businesses, whether it's over the phone, by email or in person, always consider the possibility that the approach may be a scam," Sgt Clarke said.

