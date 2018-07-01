Elderly pilot injured in agricultural plane crash
AN ELDERLY pilot was injured when his agricultural plane crashed at Coominya on Saturday afternoon.
Paramedics treated the man for facial and hip injuries after the plane caught a tree and crashed into the ground.
The crash happened just before 3pm.
He was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.