Elderly pilot injured in agricultural plane crash

Emma Clarke
by
1st Jul 2018 10:42 AM

AN ELDERLY pilot was injured when his agricultural plane crashed at Coominya on Saturday afternoon.

Paramedics treated the man for facial and hip injuries after the plane caught a tree and crashed into the ground.

The crash happened just before 3pm.

He was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

