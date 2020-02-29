Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Elderly man tortured with drill, taser

by Ben Harvy
29th Feb 2020 7:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

An elderly man has been bound, kidnapped and assaulted with a taser and drill during a terrifying ordeal at Murray Bridge.

Two men have been arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police say the victim was in contact with one of the men on a social app.

After meeting at a Murray Bridge home, the victim was allegedly bound and assaulted by the pair, who used a taser and drill.

Police say the men also used a hatchet to threaten the victim and demand money.

The incident was reported to police about 8am on Saturday after the victim, with just minor injuries, escaped his captors.

The suspects were arrested at Murray Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Police will allege they found a taster, drill, hatchet and duct tape used in the incident.

The pair - a 36-year-old and 20-year-old from Murray Bridge - have been refused police bail.

They will appear in Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on Monday.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks torture

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg resident calling for more GPs to do home visits Bundaberg resident calling for more GPs to do home visits

        premium_icon Bundaberg resident calling for more GPs to do home visits...

        News BEDRIDDEN for more than 22 months, Harold Simpson is a diabetic with emphysema and in need of prescriptions, monthly blood tests, and a doctor who will come to his...

        New programs awaken community spirit

        premium_icon New programs awaken community spirit

        News After seeing a gap in Bundaberg’s community services, Tataina and Josh Quinn set...

        Artist paints inspirational picture of life

        premium_icon Artist paints inspirational picture of life

        News BUNDABERG is full of strong and empowering women and one will be sharing their...

        Time out to thank fireys

        premium_icon Time out to thank fireys

        News As rain provides much needed relief for the region it was the perfect time for...