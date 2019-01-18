Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for information about a 70-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting several teenagers in the South Burnett region.
Police are appealing for information about a 70-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting several teenagers in the South Burnett region.
Crime

Elderly man targeted teen boys in seven years of sex abuse

18th Jan 2019 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has been charged with sexually assaulting teenage boys over a seven-year period in the South Burnett region.

Police have charged a 70-year-old South Burnett man and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detectives from the Kingaroy Child Protection and Investigation Unit arrested the man in November and charged him with 20 offences, including indecent treatment of a child under 16.

Police will allege the offences were committed against several teenage boys between March and November 2018.

Police allege the man worked in a community organisation which had regular contact with juveniles and children in several towns in the South Burnett region between 2000 and 2017.

Police are appealing for members of the public who may have information that can assist with investigations to contact police.

The man is due to re-appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 21.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

crime editors picks indecent treatment of a child kingaroy queensland sexual assault
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Drone to keep watch at Bundy's Australia Day event

    premium_icon Drone to keep watch at Bundy's Australia Day event

    News HEADING out to Bucca Retreat this Australia Day?

    • 18th Jan 2019 2:30 PM
    Concrete truck driver airlifted after rollover

    Concrete truck driver airlifted after rollover

    News Investigation underway into cause of crash

    LifeFlight Bundaberg flies through vital training session

    LifeFlight Bundaberg flies through vital training session

    News Bundaberg LifeFlight crews hit the coast for important training

    Queensland bowel cancer hotspots revealed

    premium_icon Queensland bowel cancer hotspots revealed

    News Regional areas across the country have higher rates