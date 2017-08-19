Elderly man suffers serious burns at Fraser Island

An 83-year-old man was airlifted from Fraser Island with serious burns.

The man, who was on holiday at Happy Valley, suffered serious burns after his shirt caught fire while he cooked over a gas stove.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the island about 8.40am on Saturday.

