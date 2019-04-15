Menu
EMERGENCY SCENE: A 70-year-old was struck by a vehicle this evening in Coffs Harbour.
Elderly man struck by vehicle on highway

Sam Flanagan
14th Apr 2019 7:14 PM | Updated: 15th Apr 2019 8:50 AM
EMERGENCY Services were called into action after a man was hit by a vehicle on the Pacific Highway on Sunday night.

The 70-year-old man was allegedly hit by a vehicle and sustained head injuries near the Bray St lights just before 7pm according to a NSW Police spokesman.

When emergency services arrived at the scene the man was conscious and breathing, though he was bleeding from the head.

The incident caused a lane of the highway to be closed whilst the man was being assessed by paramedics.

The man was taken to the Coffs Harbour Hospital a short time later via ambulance for further treatment.

All lanes of the highway have now been reopened.

car crash coffs harbour editors picks emergency nsw ambulance nsw police pacific highway
Coffs Coast Advocate

