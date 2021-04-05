Elderly man spends night lost in bush

HARROWING photos and video of the search for a missing elderly man over the weekend have been released as more details emerge about the night he spent in North Queensland's rugged bushland.

The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked by Queensland Police just before 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon to help find missing 74-year old, Raymond Prideaux.

The Mt Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has helped in the search for a missing man, south of Mt Isa. Friends of the man, raised the alarm after he had gone for a bush walk and not returned to camp. PICTURE: RACQ LIFEFLIGHT RESCUE.

Crew on board the chopper searched for hours along creek beds and fence lines but were unable to locate the man who was reported missing by friends after he'd gone for a bush walk and not returned to camp south of Mount Isa.

He was with friends at the camp site 40 kilometres south of Mount Isa along the Boulia Mount Isa Highway, also known as Diamantina Developmental Road.

The exact camp site was located on the south side of the Galah Creek crossing, approximately 800 meters west from the Boulia Mount Isa Highway.

Concern was held for Mr Prideaux who suffers from a medical condition, with his behaviour labelled as out of character.

The 74-year-old was eventually located by emergency services around 8am Sunday morning after the rescue helicopter was stood down.

The SES were also involved in the search. Mr Prideaux was transported to the Mount Isa Hospital as a precaution.

