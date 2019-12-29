Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly man missing from Coast aged care home

by Brianna Morris-Grant
29th Dec 2019 8:21 AM

 

POLICE are seeking public assistance after a 72-year-old man was reported missing from a Helensvale aged care home yesterday.

Ivan Keremelevski was last seen leaving the Lindfield Rd facility around 8.30am but hasn't been heard from since.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition and may have become disorientated.

He is described as caucasian, around 186cm tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

Ivan Keremelevski, 72, was last seen leaving an aged care facility on Lindfield Rd, Helensvale. Photo: QLD Police
Ivan Keremelevski, 72, was last seen leaving an aged care facility on Lindfield Rd, Helensvale. Photo: QLD Police


He was last seen wearing a navy blue sports T-shirt with a darker design on the front, navy blue soccer shorts and thongs with socks.

He was also carrying a bag with his soccer boots inside.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen him or know his current whereabouts to come forward.

If you have information you can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs a day.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks ivan keremelevski missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paradise Dam technical report jargon explained by lecturer

        premium_icon Paradise Dam technical report jargon explained by lecturer

        News BUNDABERG CQUniversity engineering lecturer Ben Taylor offers his understanding of Paradise Dam technical reports.

        Drought-hit farmers left without government help for months

        premium_icon Drought-hit farmers left without government help for months

        Rural Morrison Government left farmers hanging without help.

        Minister’s comment doesn’t help veterans

        premium_icon Minister’s comment doesn’t help veterans

        Letters to the Editor Comments such as the minister’s are far from helpful in enabling ex-service...

        Friday nights the popular choice for Bundy’s criminals

        premium_icon Friday nights the popular choice for Bundy’s criminals

        News Theft, excluding unlawful entry, has been listed as the most common crime committed...