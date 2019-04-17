Menu
There have been a spate of savage dog attacks in the past month.
Council News

Elderly man mauled, sheep killed in spate of dog attacks

17th Apr 2019 1:31 PM
A DOZEN savage dog attacks in Noosa in the past month have taken a terrible toll on an 87-year-old man and local sheep stocks.

The Noosa council is demanding dog owners secure their dogs after the elderly Tewantin man "lost a significant amount of blood and a local farm owner lost 30 sheep in separate dog attacks".

Council local laws manager Phil Amson said enough was enough.

"We've had about a dozen attacks in the last month, with nearly half occurring on people," Mr Amson said.

"Unfortunately this is a pattern that continues to repeat.

"Owners get complacent, dogs attack and innocent parties suffer - it just has to stop.

"All attacks are avoidable. If a dog is found roaming it will be impounded. If a dog is found to be a nuisance or aggressive the repercussions can be both serious and costly.

The most recent attack in the man being savaged in the leg by a roaming dog while checking his mailbox. The dog, described as being a white bull terrier type, remains at large.

The council is calling for anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who has information on the whereabouts of the dog to get in contact.

