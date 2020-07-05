Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: Paramedics are treating a 70-year-old man after his vehicle rolled near Westwood. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
CRASH: Paramedics are treating a 70-year-old man after his vehicle rolled near Westwood. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
News

Elderly man injured in rollover on highway

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
5th Jul 2020 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on the Leichardt Highway, west of Rockhampton, this morning.

Queensland Ambulance said the crash was reported at 9.30am in Westwood, 10km south of the Capricorn Highway intersection.

CRASH LOCATION: A single-vehicle roll over occurred on the Leichardt Highway, 10km south of the Capricorn Highway intersection.
CRASH LOCATION: A single-vehicle roll over occurred on the Leichardt Highway, 10km south of the Capricorn Highway intersection.

Their paramedics are treating a 70-year-old man at the scene of the crash.

He sustained a cut to the leg and was suffering chest pain.

QAS was preparing to transport him to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

The vehicle is understood to be off the road and the highway remains open.

single vehicle rollover tmbbreaking tmbcrashes westwood
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man fined after throwing swivel sweep vacuum at wall

        premium_icon Man fined after throwing swivel sweep vacuum at wall

        News His behaviour was described as “out of character” after causing damage to walls, garage door of partner’s house.

        ‘SWIM PAST MY FEET’: Couple shares Fraser shark encounter

        premium_icon ‘SWIM PAST MY FEET’: Couple shares Fraser shark encounter

        News Experiences with sharks shared after yesterday’s fatal attack

        Shameful stat lays bare child safety crisis

        premium_icon Shameful stat lays bare child safety crisis

        Politics It’s the stark figure that sheds a light of shame on Queensland’s child safety...

        Morning chill sets in as temp dips below July average

        premium_icon Morning chill sets in as temp dips below July average

        News Bureau of Meteorology forecast another cool morning for Bundaberg.