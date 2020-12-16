Menu
Crime

Elderly man fights for life after violent bashing

16th Dec 2020 6:13 AM
A 71-year-old man is in hospital in a critical condition after an assault at a unit at Northgate on Brisbane's northside.

Police allege that about 7 last night an 18-year-old man forced his way into an Allworth St unit.

Police say the teenager assaulted the older man, striking him multiple times to the head and body before he fled to a neighbouring unit.

The 71-year-old man suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The teenager, from Caboolture, was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm and break and enter.

He is due in Brisbane Magistrates court today.

assault attack bashing brisbane crime

