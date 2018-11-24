Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services on the scene at an alleged shooting in Sydney on Friday morning. Picture: Nine News
Emergency services on the scene at an alleged shooting in Sydney on Friday morning. Picture: Nine News
Crime

Man dead, partner’s son injured in shooting

24th Nov 2018 3:55 AM

An elderly man has shot his estranged partner's son before turning the weapon on himself in what police described as a "tragic event" in Sydney's south.

An 81-year-old man shot a 56-year-old in the forehead, while two teenagers and another woman were inside their Engadine home on Friday morning, police said. Officers arrived at the scene just after 7am and found the offender trying to leave in a car.

"The male person pointed the firearm at responding police, the firearm then discharged and unfortunately the 81-year-old male suffered a self inflicted injury," acting assistant commissioner Karen McCarthy told reporters.

An elderly man shot his estranged partner’s son before turning the gun on himself.
An elderly man shot his estranged partner’s son before turning the gun on himself.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, police say. "It is a tragic event," Ms McCarthy said.

Police say the 56-year-old victim's injuries were not life threatening and he remains in a stable condition.

They have launched a critical incident investigation into the circumstances around the incident.

The weapon used in the attack was legally owned by the 81-year-old man, police say.

shooting sydney

Top Stories

    What you’ll pay for crossing the line

    premium_icon What you’ll pay for crossing the line

    News The State Government has quietly quadrupled fines for motorists who block intersections and crossings, in an attempt to bust congestion and protect pedestrians.

    $540M of Bundy homes sold as region nears decade-high levels

    premium_icon $540M of Bundy homes sold as region nears decade-high levels

    Property New report reveals 1668 Bundy dwellings sold in 12 months to August

    • 24th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Police call on owners to claim hundreds of stolen items

    premium_icon Police call on owners to claim hundreds of stolen items

    News Go to Bundaberg Police Station on November 28 and 29 to view items.

    • 24th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Area of latest fatal crash dubbed Bundy's "worst road&#8221;

    premium_icon Area of latest fatal crash dubbed Bundy's "worst road”

    News Moore Park local wants action after death

    • 24th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners