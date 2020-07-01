Elderly man dies after being hit in shopping centre carpark
A 77-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a car in the carpark of a Cairns shopping centre yesterday.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a vehicle had collided with the elderly man at the entrance of the Mount Sheridan Plaza carpark about 4.15pm.
Paramedics, including critical care, attended the scene and treated the man who was in a critical condition with a head injury.
The 77-year-old man was taken to Cairns Hospital where he later died of his injuries.
"He passed away this morning in hospital as a result of his injuries," the Queensland Police spokeswoman said.
"It's a very sad incident."
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
