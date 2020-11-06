Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Spotting a rip: How to stay safe at the beach
News

Well known Currumbin local dies after pulled from surf

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Nov 2020 7:02 AM | Updated: 8:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN elderly man has drowned on the Gold Coast.

The man, believed to be in his late 70s, got into difficulties while swimming at Currumbin Beach, off Pacific Pde, about 5.45am.

He was rescued by onlookers who performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The man is believed to have been a prominent Currumbin local and a member of local surf swimming group known as the Dingos.

Emergency crews, including Queensland Ambulance and police attended the scene.

Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

Originally published as Elderly man critical after being pulled from ocean

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gold coast ocean

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUILDING BOOM: The projects changing the face of Bundy

        Premium Content BUILDING BOOM: The projects changing the face of Bundy

        News From residential subdivisions to healthcare services and new motels, local town planner breaks down surge in development.

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile

        Man jailed after using messaging app to send child porn

        Premium Content Man jailed after using messaging app to send child porn

        News The court heard the 26-year-old man was subject to a suspended sentence and was on...

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        Community There's a stack of rewards on offer with your digital subscription