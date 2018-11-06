Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Common tree snake at Bargara. This snake is not related to bite incident.
Common tree snake at Bargara. This snake is not related to bite incident.
News

Elderly man bitten by snake, hospitalised

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
6th Nov 2018 9:38 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM

AN ELDERLY man has been hospitalised after he was bitten by a snake.

The 71-year-old Burnett Heads man was taken to hospital about 7pm in a stable condition with puncture marks on his ankle.

Although the man didn't see what bit him, Queensland Ambulance Service operations manager Martin Kelly said there was evidence that it was a snake.

Mr Kelly said people need to keep an eye out for snakes at this time of the year.

"It's (the incident) is a timely reminder to be aware where snakes are," he said.

burnett heads elderly snake bite
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    SISTER ACT: Siblings steal hundreds from man in hospital

    premium_icon SISTER ACT: Siblings steal hundreds from man in hospital

    Crime TWO sisters have each been sentenced to suspended terms of imprisonment after stealing from a person who dropped their wallet at Bundaberg Hospital.

    Man accused of attempted camp fire murder kept in custody

    premium_icon Man accused of attempted camp fire murder kept in custody

    Crime Torture, attempted murder-accused remanded in custody

    Backpackers hit by thieving youths

    Backpackers hit by thieving youths

    Crime At least four backpackers are missing items

    • 6th Nov 2018 9:38 AM
    Nigel set to act in 100th show

    premium_icon Nigel set to act in 100th show

    News Milestone performance for local

    • 6th Nov 2018 10:49 AM

    Local Partners