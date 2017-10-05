Elderly driver pinning hopes on AG getting involved

28°
A SENIOR driver has told Bundaberg Magistrates Court he has sought the help of Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath after being charged with driving unlicensed while SPER suspended.

Peter Daniel Bayley, aged in his 70s, made no plea to the charge.

"We have it before the Attorney-General to see if I can get a work licence,” Bayley said, representing himself.

"You've asked to have the legislation changed, amended?” inquired magistrate Belinda Merrin.

"The Attorney-General can't grant a work licence. The Attorney-General is not a court.”

Bayley said all he was trying to do was to be able to keep working on weekends.

"I've gone to see (Burnett MP) Stephen (Bennett). He says he will take it to the Attorney-General,” Bayley said.

"I'm not sure what he will do. I intend to plead guilty.”

When asked what his job was, Bayley said he worked at weekend markets like Bileola and Rockhampton, which enables him to pay off his debt.

Ms Merrin told Bayley that while she was not unsympathetic, the court had to apply the law.

His case was adjourned to later this month.

