Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Driver
Breaking

Elderly driver cruises down wrong side of highway

Chloe Lyons
by
13th Jul 2018 4:40 PM

TERRIFYING footage has shown an elderly person driving down the wrong side of the Bruce Highway into the path of a truck.

7 News Sunshine Coast reported the car was spotted south of the Sunshine Coast with witnesses saying southbound vehicles had to slow and swerve to avoid the car.

The footage shows the dual-cab ute travelling partially on the road before coming close to the side of a truck.

The elderly driver is reported to have taken the wrong exit and was eventually stopped by trucks.

breaking bruce highway elderly driver video
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Reduced fares to the Ekka

    Reduced fares to the Ekka

    News THE cost of heading to Brisbane for the Ekka will be significantly cheaper.

    Historic Bargara home on the market for the first time

    premium_icon Historic Bargara home on the market for the first time

    Property Ocean front living has never looked as good

    Local Partners