Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 80s has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital following a snake bite.
A man in his 80s has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital following a snake bite.
News

Elderley man drove to ambulance station after snake bite

Tom Gillespie
by
22nd Dec 2019 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLEY man who drove from the Lockyer Valley to the Toowoomba ambulance station after he was bitten by a snake has been hospitalised.

The man in his 80s was bitten on the hand by the snake at his property yesterday evening, reportedly in Iredale, south of Helidon Spa.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said he then drove himself to the ambulance station on Herries St in the CBD to report the bite about 9.45pm.

He was treated at the scene and taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

queensland ambulance service snake bite toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        premium_icon The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        News Find out the top 10 Bundy region homes that people paid big money for in 2019.

        Remains of missing Bundy diver found south of Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon Remains of missing Bundy diver found south of Coffs Harbour

        News NSW Police have identified a human leg bone which was located on a beach south of...

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        One small step for Dan: One giant leap for CQU astonautic studies

        premium_icon One small step for Dan: One giant leap for CQU astonautic...

        News ONE small step for Bundaberg man Daniel Hicks, could be one giant leap for...