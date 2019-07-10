Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHARING: Uncle Raymond Broome shares some of the stories of his people during Naidoc Week.
SHARING: Uncle Raymond Broome shares some of the stories of his people during Naidoc Week. Chris Burns
Community

Elder says truth necessary in healing and reconciliation

Chris Burns
by
10th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNCLE Raymond "Willie” Broome of the Taribelang-Bunda tribe was willing to share his people's stories at an elder's yarning event yesterday, reflecting on the dreamtime and also on the sufferings they endured.

He was mindful during Naidoc Week that before reconciliation could happen, the truth needed sharing, and that could be hard to speak about and even to listen to.

"I get nervous when I talk about that,” Mr Broome, 75, said, mentioning three massacres that happened in close succession in the area in the 19th century.

"The truth is coming out.

"We are able to talk about it freely.

"We bring the truth out, then we reconcile. Don't you agree?”

Mr Broome said that it was important to pass on the stories and bush skills to new generations, and in previous generations much knowledge had been lost because it had been suppressed.

Some Indigenous children had behavioural management issues, but learning where they came from helped because it gave them a sense of belonging.

"The family is the most important thing,” he said.

"Byron (Broome) goes to schools, tells them stories, and how we did things in the bush. Kids love it, right down to the little ones.

"There's not many stories because they have been lost, but what we have we have to hold onto.”

Some of the yarns he shared included the significance of the hummock and Mon Repo, a sacred place where the law was given and where the creator high god Biiral left his footprint, promising his return.

When the wrong people stepped there the rainbow was angered, and violently pushed the rocks away.

aboriginal history naidoc week
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Elliott Heads muso, 12, packing bags for Gympie muster

    premium_icon Elliott Heads muso, 12, packing bags for Gympie muster

    Local Faces KEELY Sliwka released a video on YouTube on a whim, little did she know how far this would take the 12-year old musician.

    • 10th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    What CQU's new vice chancellor has planned for uni

    premium_icon What CQU's new vice chancellor has planned for uni

    News Nick Klomp releases new strategic plan

    • 10th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Guide's passion for the reef is as deep as the ocean

    premium_icon Guide's passion for the reef is as deep as the ocean

    Environment Master reef guide's passion for reef health

    • 10th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Wendy's wonderful career as she marks 25 years with OPSM

    premium_icon Wendy's wonderful career as she marks 25 years with OPSM

    Local Faces Charity work all a part of the role

    • 10th Jul 2019 5:00 AM