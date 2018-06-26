ELDER CALLS IT TIME: No more Queensland duty

HOCKEY: Bundaberg's Troy Elder conceded the time was right to move away from all representative hockey.

The former Kookaburra and Olympic gold medallist will not play for Queensland this year in the Australian Hockey League after announcing his retirement.

Elder leaves the team after a long career that has stretched over two decades and included eight titles for the Blades.

He will also hold the record for the most appearances for Queensland, 18, which he broke last year with his final appearance.

"I'm 40-years-old, so the time has come to stop,” he told the NewsMail.

"There are young capable players ready to play and deliver for Queensland.

"I'm ready to leave it with them to win.”

Elder said his family also played a role in the decision.

"My body was fine to play, it was the same commitment as last year,” he said.

"But it's time to take the next step into my kids' life and development.

"A lot of time has been taken by them and my wife for my career, so it's time I gave back to them.”

Elder said breaking the record had no influence on his decision.

But it will be one of a few nice memories he takes from his time in the Maroons jersey.

"The highlight was the first win of the national competition (in 2003),” he said.

"It was a young team and that started the years of domination by Queensland.

"It was an era you dream of as a coach or player to be part of.

"It was our State of Origin domination in some respects with the team we had.”

Queensland won four of the five titles on offer in that time, which Elder was part of.

And he's confident the same can happen again with the current players that are set to play over the next few years.

The Blades lost last year's final to Victoria, which didn't give Elder the fairytale finish to his representative career.

But he feels that could be a blessing to the team.

He said the loss might invigorate the team to perform better this year and create the new dynasty Elder feels this team is capable of doing.

The team will aim to win later this year when the tournament is held.

For Elder, he won't entirely be lost to the sport.

He will still play for the Bulimba Bulls in the Brisbane Hockey League as well as coaching the Queensland under-21 team with fellow Bundy product Craig Martin.

But don't expect him to jump into too much coaching.

"It will be measured,” he said.

"It is time to pay my family back because they helped me so much.”

Elder said he wouldn't have had a successful career without the coaches and players that aided his development during his career.

He also wanted to thank all the volunteers that make the sport what it is today.