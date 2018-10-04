Elder airs queries as Robert finds his Taribelang voice

PROUD MAN: Robert McLellan says rediscovering his ancestor's language has been a long and challenging journey, one with a rewarding outcome.

PROUD MAN: Robert McLellan says rediscovering his ancestor's language has been a long and challenging journey, one with a rewarding outcome. Brian Cassidy

AN ABORIGNAL elder has aired questions regarding the newly-resurfaced Taribelang language.

Michael Hill, an elder of the Gidarjil people, has queried the origins of the language linked to Bundaberg's native tribes.

As an active member in the indigenous community in the region, he said he had not heard of this dialect before.

Mr Hill said perhaps Taribelang could be derived from Gooreng Gooreng, the language spoken by many Bundaberg tribes-people.

"I believe it comes down to the Gooreng language, and as far as I'm concerned that's the language that was always used around here,” Mr Hill said.

He also suggested it could be a case of variations in the language selective to that clan, similar to variations in the English language depending on which state or territory you are in.

"Taribelang could be a clan group of that, we have a lot of different clan groups here,” he said.

The discussion comes after the NewsMail reported Robert McLellan's welcome song in the reclaimed language would debut at this year's Crush Festival.

Mr McLellan yesterday addressed Mr Hill's concerns, saying this kind of conflict had gone on for at least 20 years.

He said the Central Queensland Language Centre was working on 13 languages and more than 50 languages exist across Central Queensland.

"Language revival has many challenges, but there are also many rewards,” Mr McLellan said. "Sometimes an individual, a family or isolated community have kept some language knowledge and have therefore become custodians of an indigenous language in the modern environment.”

Research into Taribelang has been a three-year process involving linguist Dr Lysbeth Ford, traditional owners of the Bundaberg region, the Taribelang Reference Group and Taribelang elders.

"Aboriginal language does not belong to people, it belongs to the land and it's because of the extensive research we are able to identify significant information such as land marks, place names, street names and valuable traditional stories that connect the Taribelang language to the Bundaberg region,” he said.

Mr McLellan's grandmother was not given the opportunity to learn her tribe's language, her own grandfather was the last of the Taribelang people to fluently speak the language and was reportedly threatened by police if he was caught teaching it to anyone.

"He was scared, our people were scared and it hurt my grandmother that she could never learn it,” he said.

Mr McLellan is proud that he can resurface a language that meant so much to his family's history.

A Central Queensland Language Centre spokesperson said anyone could request access to documentation reflecting the findings of Taribelang at the centre.