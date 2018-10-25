EL NINO THREAT: Drought-ending rain not coming, Bureau warns

THE likelihood of Bundaberg and the Wide Bay Burnett receiving enough extra rainfall to propel the region out of drought has been shot, according to the long range forecast manager for the Bureau of Meteorology, Dr Andrew Watkins.

This month the bureau issued an El Nino alert, meaning the chances of the tropical Pacific Ocean warming enough to reach El Nino thresholds is 70 per cent more likely than usual.

BoM's Dr Watkins said the typical El Nino affected Queensland and southern Australia starting before the arrival of summer.

"That's why south of Bundaberg to Cooktown can feel its effects while large parts of Australia don't get affected," Dr Watkins said.

With a 70 per cent chance of an El Nino comes the high risk of above-average bushfire frequencies, a high probablity of more severe and longer lasting heatwaves and a drop in the number of tropical cyclones.

An El Nino event would also mean the likelihood of widespread rainfall was pushed back to about February or March 2019.

"That's when they (El Ninos) typically break down," Dr Watkins said.

"So the biggest chance of being kicked out of drought by extra rainfall is probably gone now. While the El Nino alert puts farmers in the region on notice for what's to come, the warning does little to help them prepare.

According to Queensland Farmers Federation project manager Ross Henry, the knowledge that the region is facing a dryer than normal summer just means growers are aware the season will be an expensive one.

"It is hard to prepare for an El Nino because of the impacts they have," Mr Henry said.

"In Bundaberg you have to rely much more on your irrigation, so that's the challenge there. "Electricity and water become very expensive very quickly."

Despite admitting the region's farmers were resilient enough to endure another rough summer due to the challenging situations they'd weathered in the past, Mr Henry said the El Nino alert and all it brought with it was "a shame for people who have already done it so tough".

"This long-term drought started (was declared) in 2013 and the effects are being felt for a really long time," he said.

"Unfortunately being in Queensland I deal with this quite regularly. We live in a pretty volatile climate."

Due to the increase in maximum temperatures an El Nino typically brings with it, the alert has also acted as a warning to the young, sick and elderly. "Their bodies can't cool down as much," Dr Watkins said.

"So the warm days plus the probability that the nights won't cool down as much poses a risk to them."

The long range forecast manager said the 70 per cent El Nino alert meant the odds of having summer days higher than the average maximum temperatures was above 80 to 85 per cent.

"There's also a 75 per cent chance the minimum average temperatures would be above."

According to BoM, the region's average maximum summer temperature is 30 to 31 degrees. El Ninos typically persist through to the end of summer, reaching their peak in December before breaking down in January and February and dissappearing by the autumn months, however, Dr Watkins said it was too early to tell whether the potential upcoming event would follow the classic pattern.

"Sometimes one El Nino follows another, but we just don't know yet," he said.

El Nino Effects