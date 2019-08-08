Ekka sponsor on PR backfoot over sex cult leader

WELL this is just a tad awkward.

Popular country clothing and apparel group Ringers Western is among the sponsors of the Ekka, which kicks off on Friday.

It's backing what's been dubbed as a Country Music Showdown with $20,000 in prizes at the Stockmen's Bar and Grill on August 17.

The Gold Coast-based company is also listed as a "major supporter" of the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo, which gets under way on Thursday.

But you might say the firm remains on the public relations backfoot following recent revelations about James Gino Salerno, the patriarch of the family-owned business.

The 72-year-old gent, who still owns a one-third stake in Ringers Western according to corporate records, was jailed last month for 10 years for repeatedly abusing a teenage girl over a three-year period.

He was found guilty of eight counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

James Gino Salerno

A South Australian District Court heard he had been the leader of a cult with about 30 members, which was at one time based at Beaudesert and is now located in Western Australia.

Judge Paul Slattery said women in the cult were at Salerno's "beck and call" and that he was a serious repeat offender.

"You used your primacy position within the group to not only groom and sexually abuse the complainant but to ensure she was fearful in speaking out," Slattery said in sentencing remarks.

Salerno, who has a non-parole period of eight years, has vowed to lodge an appeal.

Meanwhile, his grown children -Emma, Matteo and James Junior- are listed as the current directors of Ringers Western.

Emma Salerno.

Emma and Matteo also run Gold Coast law firm Salerno Law.

Neither returned a call seeking comment yesterday on whether the legal development had impacted the clothing business, which was launched in 2012.

But earlier this year Emma said the family was "extremely confident that my father will be vindicated''.

RELENTLESS DRUMBEAT

The now-relentless drumbeat towards a 2032 Olympics bid keeps getting louder.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (revealed yesterday that she will be joining a group, including Australian Olympic Committee chiefJohn Coates, on a trip to Geneva next month to discuss the possible games for Queensland.

"It's an amazing opportunity to showcase the region,'' she told a property and infrastructure-focused lunch at Brisbane City Hall packed with investors from down south.

As usual, Palaszczuk did a respectable job of talking up the state, running through a laundry list of big-ticket items set to get rolled out over the next few years.

Queen's Wharf, Cross River Rail, the new cruise ship terminal, the second runway … the list went on and on. At one point it even sounded profound.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

"We're on the cusp of a new dawn of a new age,'' she said.

Just yesterday, Palaszczuk noted, her government had given the green light to the third stage of the Gold Coast light rail project, a $351 million commitment to extend the network 6.4km.

It will connect Broadbeach to Burleigh Heads by 2023.

But much depends on the Federal Government coming to the party by more than doubling its spend to $269 million.

Palaszczuk ducked out early to head up to Cairns for the COAG gathering, where she expects to discuss the issue with the PM tomorrow.

Her message about the state's bright prospects was in synch with Lee Centra, boss of Melbourne-based property financiers CVS Lane Capital Partners.

Centra told the nearly 300-strong gathering that his firm has invested more than $400 million in 30 projects across southeast Queensland over the past seven years.

They collectively have a value of about $2 billion and he's clearly pretty besotted with the place.

"It really is a high quality place to live,'' Centra told the already-converted crowd.