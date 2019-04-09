Ekka proposal puppy missing

Rosie the 10-month-old Kelpie has been missing from her Upper Brookside home since March 22. She was dubbed the Ekka proposal puppy after she was used in a public wedding proposal in 2018. Picture: Fiona Bazley Hodges/Facebook

THE Ekka proposal puppy has gone missing.

Rosie, an Australian kelpie, hit the local spotlight during the 2018 Royal Brisbane Exhibition when she was borrowed and used as part of a surprise wedding proposal, an engagement ring tied to her collar.

A day after the Ekka proposal, Rosie was bought from the animal nursery by Fiona Bazley Hodges and her family, but disappeared from her Upper Brookfield Home on March 22.

Despite thousands of shares on social media and people physically out looking for her every day, the now 10-month-old is yet to be found, much to the devastation of Mrs Bazley Hodges, her husband Grant and their two children.

Rosie the 10-month-old Kelpie has been missing from her Upper Brookside home since March 22. She was dubbed the Ekka proposal puppy after she was used in a public wedding proposal in 2018. Picture: Fiona Bazley Hodges/Facebook

"It's like a house of mourning at our place right now, it's awful," she said.

"She's our life. She means so much to all of us and we adore her.

"I think because she was in that animal farm at the Ekka and had so much noise and chaos around her, with children and fireworks, she's so easy-going and approachable.

"I've never met a friendlier dog. I just want her back so badly."

Mrs Bazley Hodges, 42, said Rosie loved playing with Annabella, 12, and Jack, 10, and had gone everywhere from Bondi Beach to the Blue Mountains on adventures with her family.

"She comes with us everywhere," she said.

Rosie is spayed and microchipped.

Mrs Bazley Hodges said she hopes no one has decided to just keep Rosie for themselves.

She also said they were humbled by how many people have been trying to help by searching for their pup as well as by sharing posts online.

She said she had managed to help reunite a different lost dog with its owner and even a lost herd of cattle as she searched for their own dog.

"If we find her you will hear my screams of excitement down at the Gold Coast," she said.

Joseph Daley, with Rosie, after he borrowed the puppy to help propose to Cherie Van Bergen at the animal nursery at the 2018 Royal Brisbane Exhibition. Picture: Joseph Daley/Facebook

Joseph Daley, 40, and Cherie Van Bergen, 32, were visiting the animal nursery at the 2018 Ekka when Mr Daley handed Ms Van Bergen the kelpie puppy to cuddle - ring tied to her collar - got down on one knee and surprised her with a public proposal.

Ms Van Bergen accepted but the North Lakes couple are yet to set a date.

They have adopted a 4-year-old German shepherd named Kora.

Mr Daley said he hopes the Hodges family finds his "lucky charm."