Ekka calf cuddles for Bundaberg sisters

Arabella Wendt (left) and her little sister Paige cop some calf cuddles at the Ekka on Saturday, August 11, 2018.

Arabella Wendt (left) and her little sister Paige cop some calf cuddles at the Ekka on Saturday, August 11, 2018.

YOU'RE never too young to become a cowgirl.

Four-year-old Arabella Wendt and her two-year-old sister Paige have been learning all about showing cattle at the Ekka.

Hanging out in the cattle pavilion with their father Dale on Saturday, the Bundaberg region kids were more than happy to cuddle up to the calves while big brother Western was busy learning the ropes in the show ring.

The Wendts run about 350 trade heifers and have just set up a Limousin cattle stud and are looking forward to showing at the Ekka in the future.

"This is our first year at Ekka, but we've taken beef cattle to a few local shows," Dale said.

"I think we will be showing here in the next few years."

The proud father said bringing his young daughters to the show meant they had an opportunity to learn new skills and get used to being around show cattle.

"As they get older, they get more and more interested," he said.

Visiting the Ekka is also a welcome break for the Wendt family who are starting to feel the pressure of drought.

Now he is relying on bore water, Dale said he was confident there would be enough feed to keep his herd going over the coming months.

"We are lucky with our feed and water but we are also conscious that we have to be careful or we will end up where others are," he said. - NewsRegional