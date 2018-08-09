Do you dare take on Ekka’s scariest ride?

Professional hauntertainers from the United States David Raue, Collen Knapp and Alex Woday from Hollywood Horrors at the Ekka yesterday. Picture: Claudia Baxter/AAP

COLLEN Knapp, Alex Woday and David Raue are professional hauntertainers.

Haunted houses are big business in the US, where it's possible to have a full-time career scaring people.

The scary trio work for US company Zombie Army Productions, which runs Chicago's Statesville Haunted Prison and City of the Dead, and Hellsgate Haunted House.

They auditioned for the chance to come to Australia, where they will work at Hollywood Horrors, a haunted walk-through at the Ekka and then the Royal Adelaide Show.

This is the eighth year Hollywood Horrors has been at the Ekka, but it's not a case of "been there done that".

"Each year we put in one or two new rooms," said Jane Jones, who owns Hollywood Horrors, with husband Jay.

"We have a planning session at the start of the year where we look at new scares and the new animatronics coming out of the States. So we have new scares every time.

"And scaring is one of those great emotions. It is easy to create fear."

Mr Knapp, Mr Woday and Mr Raue were yesterday putting 12 new recruits - budding actors and backpackers - through their screams, growls and zombie walks.

The full day of training also covers safety and rules such as the actors need to stay an arm's length away from patrons and cannot touch patrons.