Eizema stays at helm

STAYING ON: Femia Eizema remains the president of Football Bundaberg after the association's annual general meeting on the weekend.

STAYING ON: Femia Eizema remains the president of Football Bundaberg after the association's annual general meeting on the weekend. Paul Donaldson BUN310116FOOT1

FOOTBALL: Football Bundaberg president Femia Eizema says all competitions run by the association won't be finalised until the end of next month.

Eizema was re-elected as president on Sunday as Football Bundaberg held its annual general meeting.

The president has been voted in the role for another two years, which will extend her overall tenure to four years after taking over in the role in 2016.

The two year term is part of Football Bundaberg's constitution of rules for the association.

She was voted in alongside Mary Hendricks as secretary and Courtney Bryan and Matthew Clarkson who are committee members.

All those positions are two year roles as well.

Eizema said she was pleased to remain in the role and added work would now be done to make next year's competition run smoothly.

"We'll have a management committee in late January, on Monday the 21st,” she said.

"We have to wait until Football Queensland Wide Bay opens after the Christmas break and wait on them to call for club nominations for its competitions.”

Eizema said the NewsMail Cup and women's cup competition would also be discussed.

This year's competitions started earlier than normal with both having finals in the middle of the season.

Eizema said it was unclear if the competition would start early again with some clubs wanting the cups to start later in the season like previous years.