Eisteddfod results from Friday to Sunday

Klaire Hodgetts performing in the Vocal Set Age 13 to 15 years section. Brian Cassidy

BUNDY is home to an army of talented and aspiring artists and, at this year's Bundaberg Regional Eisteddfod, hundreds have taken to the stage to show it.

The music section of the eisteddfod wraps up tomorrow with the speech and drama section to begin on Saturday.

Friday evening

Contemporary Vocal Solo - 12 years and under

1 Emily Olsen 2 Ava Marschke HC Matilda Olsen, Coco Suosaari, Abigail Williams

Drum Kit Solo - Year 6 and under

1 Xander Hills

Drum Kit Solo - Year 12 and under

1 Harrison Samways

Contemporary Vocal Solo - 13 to 15 years

1 Christopher Dingley 2 Jamelia Barnes HC Alice Daniels

Singer/Songwriter - 13 to 15 years

1 Destinee Lythall-Webb

Singer/Songwriter - 16 to 18 years

1 Ella Marschke

Guitar Solo - 12 years and under

1 Brayth Burkitt

Guitar Solo - 13 to 15 years

1 Christopher Dingley 2 Jesse Richardt

Guitar Solo 16 to 18 years

1 Ella Marschke

Contemporary Vocal Solo - 16 to 18 years

1 Tahli Thomas 2 Jackson World HC Jorjah Saunders, Ella Marschke

Saturday morning

Piano Own Choice - 9 and 10 years

1 Emily Hung 2 Oliver Munzer HC Anneliese Taylor, Viggo Sandker

Piano Open - 12 years and under

1 Emily Hung

Bowed Instrument Set Age - 11 and 12 years

1 Elisabeth Pitt 2 Sophia Zorzan HC Christopher Rudd, Jemima Helbig, Lukas Dodd, Grace Hills

Piano Own Choice - 8 years and under

1 Owen Munzer 2 Amelia Munzer HC Lucy Harden, Ella Belluz, Yolie Fritz, Olivia Ferry

Vocal Set Age - 6 years and under

1 Annabeth Lankowski

Piano own Choice - 11 and 12 years

1 Marko Puusaari 2 Ailie Rushton HC Aiden hart, Reuben MacPherson

Brass Instrument Own Choice - 13 to 15 years

1 Laura Branch 2 Mario Pinto HC Ethan Baird

Saturday Afternoon

Brass Instrument - Set Age - 16 to 18 years

1 Kael Yunus 2 Sophie Ainsworth

Vocal Set Age - 16 to 18 years

1 Taylah Halpin 2 Ainsleigh Morgan

Woodwind Instrument - Own Choice 12 years and under

1 Poppy Derbyshire 2 Erin Barraclough HC Jocelyn Taylor, Lani Sologinkin, Emerson Taylor

Vocal Set Age - 13 to 15 years

1 Kaydence Walker 2 Chelsea Costar HC Hannah Medcalf, Alice Daniels, Klaire Hodgetts

Own Choice from Stage or Screen Musical - 10 years and under

1 Isla Marschke 2 Danita Horner HC Stevey-Mae Harney, Matilda Olsen, Poppy Nelson, Ellouise Rasmussen, Shelby Walker, Olivia Pfingst

Saturday evening

Own Choice from Stage or Screen Musical - 11 to 14 years

1 Lily Marschke 2 Jamelia Barnes HC Cadence Taylor, Coco Suosaari, Emerson Taylor, Ava Marschke, Arianna Walters

Brass Instrument - Own Choice 16 to 18 years

1 Sophie Ainsworth 2 Kael Yunus

Vocal Open 16 to 18 years

1 Taylah Halpin 2 Ainsleigh Morgan

Sunday morning

Brass Instrument Set Age - 13 to 15 years

1 Mario Pinto 2 Laura Branch HC Suzette Holt

Vocal Duet - 14 years and under

1 Ava and Isla Marschke

Vocal Duet - 18 years and under

1 Ainsleigh Morgan and Alice Daniels

Woodwind Instrument Set Age - 13 to 15 years

1 Kristen Apostol 2 Stephen Mondia HC Taige Holt, Genelle Ong

Piano Own Choice - 13 to 15 years

1 Sarah Chuey 2 Elizabeth Turner HC Renee Tu, Bernard Lollback

Brass Instrument Set Age - 12 years and under

1 Jackson Ainsworth 2 Hayley Brown HC Brooklyn Delamare, Simon Millett

Sunday afternoon

Non-Championship Piano Section - 18 years and under

1 Katya Dinh 2 Erin Bowie, HC Chloe Merritt, Hannah Parton, Kaira Foley, Carrie Harris

Woodwind Instrument Set Age - 12 years and under

1 Poppy Derbyshire 2 Emilie Petts HC Erin Barraclough, Jocelyn Taylor

Bowed Instrument Own Choice - 13 to 15 years

1 Fay Hu 2 Daniel Haaksma HC Amelia Hardisty, Isabelle Holt, Sarah Chuey, Katya Dinh

Vocal Sacred Solo - Own Choice 16 to 18 years

1 Tahli Thomas

Brass Instrument Own Choice - 12 years and under

1 Jackson Ainsworth 2 Simon Millett HC Eli McCracken, Kristian Apostol

Sunday evening

Prepared Accompaniment - 15 years and under

1 Campbell Mackay 2 Daniel Haaksma HC Sarah Chuey

Prepared Accompaniment - 16 to 18 years

1 Katherine Turner 2 Kurt Mackay

Duet Any Two Instruments - 18 years and under

1 Andrew Udal and Daniel Haaksma 2 Fay and Kay Hu HC Laura Branch and Suzette Holt, Katherine Turner and Elizabeth Turner

Woodwind Instrument set Age - 16 to 18 years

1 Hein Kuyler 2 Bonny Treloar HC Alexander West

Any Orchestral Instrument - 16 to 18 years

1 Bonny Treloar 2 Kael Yunus HC Deakin Darby, Marianna Konopka, Alexander West, Hein Kuyler