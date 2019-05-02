Eisteddfod results from Friday to Sunday
BUNDY is home to an army of talented and aspiring artists and, at this year's Bundaberg Regional Eisteddfod, hundreds have taken to the stage to show it.
The music section of the eisteddfod wraps up tomorrow with the speech and drama section to begin on Saturday.
Friday evening
Contemporary Vocal Solo - 12 years and under
1 Emily Olsen 2 Ava Marschke HC Matilda Olsen, Coco Suosaari, Abigail Williams
Drum Kit Solo - Year 6 and under
1 Xander Hills
Drum Kit Solo - Year 12 and under
1 Harrison Samways
Contemporary Vocal Solo - 13 to 15 years
1 Christopher Dingley 2 Jamelia Barnes HC Alice Daniels
Singer/Songwriter - 13 to 15 years
1 Destinee Lythall-Webb
Singer/Songwriter - 16 to 18 years
1 Ella Marschke
Guitar Solo - 12 years and under
1 Brayth Burkitt
Guitar Solo - 13 to 15 years
1 Christopher Dingley 2 Jesse Richardt
Guitar Solo 16 to 18 years
1 Ella Marschke
Contemporary Vocal Solo - 16 to 18 years
1 Tahli Thomas 2 Jackson World HC Jorjah Saunders, Ella Marschke
Saturday morning
Piano Own Choice - 9 and 10 years
1 Emily Hung 2 Oliver Munzer HC Anneliese Taylor, Viggo Sandker
Piano Open - 12 years and under
1 Emily Hung
Bowed Instrument Set Age - 11 and 12 years
1 Elisabeth Pitt 2 Sophia Zorzan HC Christopher Rudd, Jemima Helbig, Lukas Dodd, Grace Hills
Piano Own Choice - 8 years and under
1 Owen Munzer 2 Amelia Munzer HC Lucy Harden, Ella Belluz, Yolie Fritz, Olivia Ferry
Vocal Set Age - 6 years and under
1 Annabeth Lankowski
Piano own Choice - 11 and 12 years
1 Marko Puusaari 2 Ailie Rushton HC Aiden hart, Reuben MacPherson
Brass Instrument Own Choice - 13 to 15 years
1 Laura Branch 2 Mario Pinto HC Ethan Baird
Saturday Afternoon
Brass Instrument - Set Age - 16 to 18 years
1 Kael Yunus 2 Sophie Ainsworth
Vocal Set Age - 16 to 18 years
1 Taylah Halpin 2 Ainsleigh Morgan
Woodwind Instrument - Own Choice 12 years and under
1 Poppy Derbyshire 2 Erin Barraclough HC Jocelyn Taylor, Lani Sologinkin, Emerson Taylor
Vocal Set Age - 13 to 15 years
1 Kaydence Walker 2 Chelsea Costar HC Hannah Medcalf, Alice Daniels, Klaire Hodgetts
Own Choice from Stage or Screen Musical - 10 years and under
1 Isla Marschke 2 Danita Horner HC Stevey-Mae Harney, Matilda Olsen, Poppy Nelson, Ellouise Rasmussen, Shelby Walker, Olivia Pfingst
Saturday evening
Own Choice from Stage or Screen Musical - 11 to 14 years
1 Lily Marschke 2 Jamelia Barnes HC Cadence Taylor, Coco Suosaari, Emerson Taylor, Ava Marschke, Arianna Walters
Brass Instrument - Own Choice 16 to 18 years
1 Sophie Ainsworth 2 Kael Yunus
Vocal Open 16 to 18 years
1 Taylah Halpin 2 Ainsleigh Morgan
Sunday morning
Brass Instrument Set Age - 13 to 15 years
1 Mario Pinto 2 Laura Branch HC Suzette Holt
Vocal Duet - 14 years and under
1 Ava and Isla Marschke
Vocal Duet - 18 years and under
1 Ainsleigh Morgan and Alice Daniels
Woodwind Instrument Set Age - 13 to 15 years
1 Kristen Apostol 2 Stephen Mondia HC Taige Holt, Genelle Ong
Piano Own Choice - 13 to 15 years
1 Sarah Chuey 2 Elizabeth Turner HC Renee Tu, Bernard Lollback
Brass Instrument Set Age - 12 years and under
1 Jackson Ainsworth 2 Hayley Brown HC Brooklyn Delamare, Simon Millett
Sunday afternoon
Non-Championship Piano Section - 18 years and under
1 Katya Dinh 2 Erin Bowie, HC Chloe Merritt, Hannah Parton, Kaira Foley, Carrie Harris
Woodwind Instrument Set Age - 12 years and under
1 Poppy Derbyshire 2 Emilie Petts HC Erin Barraclough, Jocelyn Taylor
Bowed Instrument Own Choice - 13 to 15 years
1 Fay Hu 2 Daniel Haaksma HC Amelia Hardisty, Isabelle Holt, Sarah Chuey, Katya Dinh
Vocal Sacred Solo - Own Choice 16 to 18 years
1 Tahli Thomas
Brass Instrument Own Choice - 12 years and under
1 Jackson Ainsworth 2 Simon Millett HC Eli McCracken, Kristian Apostol
Sunday evening
Prepared Accompaniment - 15 years and under
1 Campbell Mackay 2 Daniel Haaksma HC Sarah Chuey
Prepared Accompaniment - 16 to 18 years
1 Katherine Turner 2 Kurt Mackay
Duet Any Two Instruments - 18 years and under
1 Andrew Udal and Daniel Haaksma 2 Fay and Kay Hu HC Laura Branch and Suzette Holt, Katherine Turner and Elizabeth Turner
Woodwind Instrument set Age - 16 to 18 years
1 Hein Kuyler 2 Bonny Treloar HC Alexander West
Any Orchestral Instrument - 16 to 18 years
1 Bonny Treloar 2 Kael Yunus HC Deakin Darby, Marianna Konopka, Alexander West, Hein Kuyler