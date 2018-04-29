Menu
CINDERELLA: Summer Card and Lola Murphy compete in the duologue own choice nine years and under section of the eisteddfod.
EISTEDDFOD PHOTOS: Young performers dazzle on centre stage

29th Apr 2018 3:56 PM
IT'S been a show-stopping start to the 2018 Bundaberg Regional Speech and Drama Eisteddfod, with young performers pulling out all the stops to entertain audiences.

Speech and drama co-ordinator Diane Cooper said, since the event began on Friday, numerous categories had been presented and the standard was very high.

"We've had various sections - memorised verse, poetry in pairs, paired mime, four-year-olds in costumes doing nursery rhymes," she said.

"And as far as standard is concerned, it's been excellent.

"Looking at the adjudicator's marking, she's marked them very high. We do have a very high standard in Bundaberg."

Ms Cooper said crowds had been good and, with performances continuing at The Playhouse Theatre today and through until Friday, there was still plenty of time for audiences to check out the action.

"Of particular interest is the evening sessions because we have the older performers, from 14 up to 18, and they're very entertaining," she said.

"They're doing Shakespearean character recitals, improvisation and impromptu readings, which are always fun to watch.

"They only have a couple of minutes to look at a piece and then they've got to make something up to suit the title."

Ms Cooper also took the time to thank the numerous businesses who'd sponsored the event and helped to make it happen.

Bundaberg News Mail

