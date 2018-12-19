Eileen cracks a century: Life's been a tonne of fun

CENTURY: Eileen Bourke celebrated her 100th birthday in style with friends and family yesterday.

LIFE has been a tonne of fun for Bundy's very own dancing queen Eileen Bourke.

And, relatives say, among her list of memorable moments is a flawless performance dancing for the current Queen's grandmother, Queen Mary, wife of King George V, when she was 15.

Yesterday, Eileen stepped out for her 100th birthday party.

Despite being born in New South Wales on December 18, 1918, Ms Bourke said Bundaberg was the place she had always called home.

She said while she couldn't remember the first time she arrived in Bundaberg, she loved it here and was surrounded by relatives in the region.

"I went away for a couple of stints, but I always came back,” she said.

The mother of four daughters, grandmother of 19, great-grandmother to 26 and great-great-grandmother to four said she's just about given up trying to keep count and just lets "them flow on”.

Reminiscing about the adventures she'd gone on during the past century, Ms Bourke said she "used to like her life on the stage”.

She used to sing, dance and perform in plays.

"I loved performing and singing,” she said.

"I've always been into that.”

She said it started when she was about 10.

While she said she can't sing much any more, there has been no curtain call for her love for the arts.

One of the songs she said she performed was Let a Smile Be Your Umbrella - and smile yesterday she did.

When asked if she was exited about her birthday, she said she was a bit of a "home-bod” and not into partying too much.

Before celebrating alongside her family and enjoying a slice from her big, lavender-coloured cake, Ms Bourke was in her room watching the cricket.

She said she wasn't too sure how the Aussies were going, given all the talking she'd been doing, but said she loved the sport.