Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An eight-year-old girl who arrived in Darwin aboard a repatriation flight from London on January 16 has tested positive for COVID-19
An eight-year-old girl who arrived in Darwin aboard a repatriation flight from London on January 16 has tested positive for COVID-19
Health

Eight-year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19

by Denise Cahill
20th Jan 2021 4:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN eight-year-old girl who arrived in Darwin aboard a repatriation flight from London on January 16 has tested positive for COVID-19.

She is asymptomatic and is under the care of the AUSMAT team at the NT Centre for National Resilience at Howard Springs.

There have been 59 positive coronavirus cases since repatriation flights to the Northern Territory started on October 23.

Since then, 2859 international arrivals have undertaken quarantine at the Howard Springs Centre for National Resilience.

There have been 97 cases diagnosed in the NT, all from international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.


Originally published as Eight-year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CBD ARREST: One person in custody after police rush to scene

        Premium Content CBD ARREST: One person in custody after police rush to scene

        News It’s believed a police officer may have been punched in the face during the ordeal.

        ADRIFT: MP calls on Feds to anchor future of flood levee

        Premium Content ADRIFT: MP calls on Feds to anchor future of flood levee

        News Millaquin Bend option should be reconsidered if levee is not progressed or delayed...

        PIT STOP: Navy patrol boat docks in at Bundy’s Port

        Premium Content PIT STOP: Navy patrol boat docks in at Bundy’s Port

        News Responsible for fisheries, immigration and drug law enforcement operations, the...