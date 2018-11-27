Menu
A coal ship has ran aground near Facing Island.
Eight tug boats help free stranded coal ship near Gladstone

Gregory Bray
Tegan Annett
by and
27th Nov 2018 12:31 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM

UPDATE 12.55pm: THE coal ship that ran aground this morning near Facing Island has been freed. 

It is now anchored near Facing Island. 

Earlier 12.30pm: EIGHT tug boats are involved in the effort to move a coal ship which ran aground near Facing Island this morning.

It's believed to have become stuck near Gatcombe Heads at East Banks, at the south entrance of the Gladstone Harbour.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has been contacted for comment, however they are referring media to Maritime Safety Queensland.

The Observer is awaiting a response from the Department.

The ship is Maria G.O, a Marshall Island flagged vessel.

It was departing Gladstone today for China.

