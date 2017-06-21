24°
News

Eight tax hacks for your small business

James Solomons | 21st Jun 2017 4:25 AM
Did you know your dog can be tax deductible?
Did you know your dog can be tax deductible?

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LOT of little deductions can add up to a big refund.

If you run a small business, almost any purchase that helps generate income is tax deductible.

While you'll need to be careful to ensure that these expenses are genuinely claimable, they are commonly overlooked and could save you come tax time.

 

GOOD DOG

Canines aren't just man's best friend.

They can also be a tax deduction. If you have a dog that safeguards your small-business site, you can claim food, vet bills and the cost of buying the animal. Make sure the breed is up to the task.

A German shepherd is an indisputable guardian of the home office or workplace; a poodle not so much. The deduction also applies to working dogs on farms.


NICE HANDBAG

If you carry your work laptop in a designer handbag, it's effectively a laptop bag - and that's tax deductible.

You should use the bag primarily for work, and its price should be a reasonable proportion of your business revenue. While there are no ATO thresholds here, claiming a $3000 Prada on yearly turnover of $100,000 might look unreasonable.

But a $200 handbag should be fine. On the other hand, if your revenue is $2 million a year, that Prada may well be justifiable.

Christopher Chan


BE SUN SMART

If you're running a landscaping business, you can claim sunscreen and makeup that has an SPF factor. Both offer protection from harmful UV rays.

The same goes for sunglasses. These can be a smart deduction if you have a small business that puts you behind the wheel for long periods, such as truck driving. Buy a quality pair that are polarised.


STAY IN SCHOOL

Education and training are tax deductible, even if they're outside of your nominated profession.

Independent lawyers can take acting classes to improve their courtroom performances, and claim the cost of tuition. A plumber can take a TAFE course in marketing to learn about expanding his business.

As long as the training will help you run the business better, you can likely claim the cost.
 

STEP INTO MY OFFICE

When you run a business out of your home, you can claim some of your electricity, water and gas bills, as well as home-insurance premiums, provided the policy covers business use.

The amount claimed is often based on floor space of the home office.

You might also deduct some of your council rates and mortgage interest, though this can create capital-gains tax implications when you sell the house.

Look for deductions even if you don't work at home. Many self-employed tradies store their trucks and tools in a garage at night.

If those take up 10 per cent of the home's floor space, the tradie may be able to claim a similar per cent of his home running and occupancy costs mortgage or rental costs (still keeping in mind the capital-gains caveat).


ON THE ROAD

If you travel to remote locations to work for extended periods, you may be able to claim the costs of a caravan or Winnebago.

Full-time builders sometimes spend weeks or months on a job site and run their operations out of a Jayco.

It's no different than renting a hotel room.

If you use the caravan for holidays too, that portion won't be tax deductible, but the rest will be.

Take advantage of the $20,000 instant write-off, or depreciate the cost of the vehicle over time. Don't forget to claim maintenance expenses too.


FROM HERE TO THERE

Most business owners know petrol costs are tax deductible, but many neglect to claim highway tolls when they're driving to a client site to undertake work.

They can also forget to deduct the cost of train and bus tickets when they take public transport to a job.

The simplest way to avoid this mistake is to get a business credit and use it exclusively when buying train or bus fare.

If you travel via Uber, create a Business profile in the app and track your work trips easily.

And if your business takes you into the air, remember you can claim the cost of membership fees for Qantas Club, Virgin Lounge and the like.


LAST BUT NOT LEAST
Your accountant's fees are tax deductible.

Even the travel costs to visit your tax agent and talk about this article is claimable. Likewise, you can deduct the cost of accounting software.


James Solomons is head of accounting at Xero

News Corp Australia

Topics:  business money tax

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Bundy grub jailed for spitting on cop and laughing

Bundy grub jailed for spitting on cop and laughing

NATHAN Kennedy kicked a policeman, grabbed a female officer by the arm then tried to headbutt her.

House fires on the rise in Bundaberg

HOUSE FIRE: Emergency services attended a blaze that gutted a house in Maryborough St Bundaberg.Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

22% increase in two years

Remembering tragic plane crash that rocked Bundaberg

DARK DAY: The wreck of the air ambulance crash in Bundaberg on June 21, 1987 made headlines across the state.

Looking back on one of Bundy's darkest days

Bargara physio to help take on Blues

Ben Heidenreich will help the Queensland under-18 side.

State of Origin

Local Partners

Group continues rallies against cashless card introduction

Those opposed to the cashless welfare card will hold a rally in Hervey Bay

A story to warm your heart - and belly

Jo Rogers, Will Shackleford, Mark Hennessy and Samantha Russell at the Angels Delight Soup and Coffee Bar.

First it was the Community Cupboard now it's free soup

16 places to watch Origin tomorrow night

James Tedesco of the NSW Blues (right) comes against William Chambers of the Queensland Maroons during Game one of the State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Get ready to cheer your state on

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Community notices from around Bundy

Lots of prizes at the Killarney CWA Cent Sale.

Social notes

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

THREE-TIME Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis, widely considered one of the pre-eminent actors of his generation, is retiring from acting, according to Variety.

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough soak up the sun in Bora Bora.

KARL and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

FANTASTIC VALUE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT WITH 2 TOILETS, AIR CONDITIONING and LARGE YARD

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

HIGH NET RETURN

1 Lady Mary Tce, Gympie 4570

Commercial RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern ... $995,000 + SAV

RE/MAX Precision is pleased to offer For Sale the Freehold Going Concern interest in The Australian Hotel Gympie, Queensland. andbull; Historic hotel with six...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

392 Mahogany Creek Rd, Elliott 4670

House 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

READY TO RENOVATE AND REAP REWARDS

8 Wesche Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $159,000

Positioned high and dry in a small street of 5 houses is this lowest property only a very short distance to Thabeban Primary School, Takeaway Shop, Service Station...

Oceanfront Land Sea Esplanade

L3-12 and 41,43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land One of Queensland's last absolute Oceanfront Estates situated on the pristine coastline ... From $195,000

One of Queensland's last absolute Oceanfront Estates situated on the pristine coastline at Elliott Heads in Ocean Heights Estate. All allotments on offer are over...

3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, SOLAR AND ROOM FOR A SHED

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location, flood free with all the necessities at a price not to...

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION RETURNING $425.00 PER WEEK

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $319,900

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!