Eight amazing things we learned from rally supporters

A VERY happy New Year to all. I hope it is not our last.

But I fear it may be. Because Australia is under siege.

It will be a struggle to see out another 12 months against the invasion from the mighty nation of Sudan.

Forget about the Chinese and Russian dictators and their new weaponry capable of flinging missiles towards us at hypersonic speeds.

No, as wise and brilliant leaders like Senator Fraser Anning know, there are more serious threats. Like that posed by a small bunch of dimwitted Sudanese-Australian youths milling about in the outer suburbs of Melbourne.

Their numbers are tiny, but don't be fooled, they pose an imminent danger to the entire Australian way of life.

I know this because so many of our fellow citizens have spent the past five days bombarding the Gold Coast Bulletin with messages to that effect.

It has been heartening to receive messages from all over Australia - most have been from outside the Gold Coast - from kind-hearted souls eager to guide us to the light.

I feel a civic duty to share with you the knowledge these great patriots have imparted to us. So for your further education "sheep-le'', here are some of the finer pearls of wisdom conveyed to us at the Bulletin.

A well-known socialist.

1. The Nazi party was not a right wing organisation

Yes, you read correctly. A commenter on the Bulletin's Facebook page on Friday was quite insistent that because Nazi was short-hand for "National Socialist'', Hitler and co were actually raging commies. So that's clear then. By the way, if party names are to be taken literally, why does every dole-bludger in town vote Labor?

A typical back yard. Fear ye all who enter here.

2. Australians are afraid to step foot in their own back yards.

Too true. I'm very wary of my own back yard, especially after dark. Too many snakes and spiders and God knows what else shuffling about in the undergrowth. I'm guessing this is what they mean.

Not allowed to hold opinions. Silly hats optional though.

3. It is impossible for white Australians to hold opinions any more.

A comment made on a Bulletin story on Monday. The writer was spot on. Don't mind my picture byline, that was created with one of those fancy Instagram filters, one called "milk bottle''. In reality I'm blacker than Jesse Owens hiding in a mine. Otherwise I wouldn't be allowed to write this column. And it's not just the Bulletin. Have you seen the panels on ABC's Q&A or on Sky News? They're like meetings of the League of African nations.

A gathering of a left-wing collective at St Kilda.

4. People giving Nazi salutes in Melbourne were left-wing infiltrators.

So, so obvious. How were we in the media so easily fooled? The fellows pictured giving Nazi salutes at St Kilda last Saturday were not - as falsely reported - there to support the patriots gathered beneath Australian flags, but were in fact dastardly left-wing infiltrators paid by the media to make the peaceful protesters look bad. The rotters!

Senator Fraser Anning at St Kilda beach in Melbourne last week. Picture: AAP

5. Fraser Anning should be prime minister.

Just the visionary the nation needs. Senator Anning will have the overwhelming support of all Australians, as proven by the whopping 19 first preference votes he received at the last federal election.

The answer to all our problems.

6. We need to give people back the right to own a gun.

Brilliant thinking. Will totally end gang violence in Melbourne, just as it has in cities across the United States. We've had enough of living under oppressive laws imposed on us by "leftards'' like former prime minister John Howard.

We need freeing from our chains.

7. If you're from an Anglo background you have no rights.

A shocking state of affairs. It's basically apartheid in reverse. We need this movement to free us from our chains. Thank God we have Fraser to lead it.

We’ve been rumbled.

8. Gold Coast Bulletin, it is obvious that you are influenced by the government and other political leaders to falsely make up stories against Australian movements to protect themselves and our way of life.

Damn it, we've been rumbled. And it was going so well! Now what are we going to write?

I need more helpful advice from our correspondents across the nation.

