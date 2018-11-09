Eight puppies, 'severely emaciated' dog seized from property

FILE PHOTO: Puppies and two dogs were seized from a Woombye home.

A WOOMBYE woman has been banned from owning dogs for two years after the Sunshine Coast Council seized an emaciated dog and eight puppies from her home.

Krystal Lee McKinley, 33, pleaded not guilty to breaching her duty of care to an animal by failing to provide fresh water, food and clean living conditions, but was found guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday.

In court documents viewed by the Daily, a vet described a female german shepherd found at McKinley's home in April as healthy, but "severely emaciated".

"I would give the dog a body condition of one out of nine or even below this score, indicating the severity of the lack of body condition," he said.

The vet said the dog's condition was likely due to "not receiving adequate food intake" while nursing its eight puppies which were in good health.

A healthy male Australian shepard was also found on the property.

In a statement of support to the court, a woman who had known McKinley for six years described her as a "kind, loving and caring person towards both people and animals".

She further stated when she saw the dogs they were always in "good condition" and McKinley had asked her to provide them with food and water numerous times.

McKinley was fined $3500, banned from owning a dog for two years and must get her dogs de-sexed.

The dogs and puppies have been forfeited to the RSPCA and will soon be up for adoption.