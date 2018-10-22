Eight people police want to speak in Bundy

DO THESE faces look familiar?
Police have released images of eight people they want to speak to.
Officers believe the people may be able to help them with their investigations into a series of shoplifting offences committed in the Bundaberg region.
A police spokeswoman said members of the public should not approach anyone they believed was depicted in the images.
Instead, she said they should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the corresponding reference number.