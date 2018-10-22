Eight people police want to speak in Bundy

CAN YOU HELP? Eight people Bundy police officers would like to speak to.

DO THESE faces look familiar?

Police have released images of eight people they want to speak to.

Officers believe the people may be able to help them with their investigations into a series of shoplifting offences committed in the Bundaberg region.

ONE: Police wish to speak to the man above about a shoplifting offence on Bargara Rd in Bundaberg East about 1.05pm on Monday, October 8 (reference: QP1801880075). QPS

TWO: Police believe this woman may be able to help with investigations into a shoplifting offence on Johnson St, Millbank, about 9.45am on Wednesday, September 19 (reference: QP1801743060). QPS

THREE: Police want to speak with the person in this image about a shoplifting offence on Maryborough St about 7.40pm on Thursday, September 27 (reference: QP1801803904). QPS

FOUR: Officers believe the person in this image may be able to help with investigations into a shoplifting offence on Bourbong St in Bundaberg about 4pm on Friday, September 28 (reference: QP1801810898). QPS

FIVE: Police want to speak with the person in this image about a shoplifting offence on Bourbong St in Bundaberg about 4pm on Friday, September 28 (reference: QP1801810898). QPS

SIX: Police wish to speak with this person about a shoplifting offence about 2.15pm on Sunday, September 16 at Takalvan Street in Kensington (reference: QP1801881431). QPS

SEVEN: Police believe this person may be able to help with investigations into a shoplifting offence about 2pm on Saturday, September 8, on Maryborough Street, Bundaberg (reference: QP1801675999). QPS

EIGHT: Officers wish to speak with the person in this image about a shoplifting offence about 9.45am on Sunday, September 9, on Takalvan St, Bundaberg (reference: QP1801677252). QPS

A police spokeswoman said members of the public should not approach anyone they believed was depicted in the images.

Instead, she said they should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the corresponding reference number.