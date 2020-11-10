Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Eight people injured after car crashed into pole

10th Nov 2020 3:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics are treating eight people with injuries after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

It's understood a mini-van crashed into a pole on Lands Rd, Gumlu shortly after 1.45pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said all patients were reportedly women aged in their 20s.

She said three were being treated for suspected spinal injuries while the other five suffered minor injuries.

It is expected they will be transported to Ayr Hospital for further treatment.

road crashes
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmer flown to hospital after being bitten by deadly snake

        Premium Content Farmer flown to hospital after being bitten by deadly snake

        News IT WAS a case of wrong place, wrong time for a Gayndah citrus grower who was bitten by a snake. FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED.

        AUTHENTICITY: New program to help combat fake art products

        Premium Content AUTHENTICITY: New program to help combat fake art products

        News QUT has teamed up with local Bundy artists to help stamp out fake Aboriginal art...

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        Cherbourg to commemorate Spanish Flu victims 100 years on

        Premium Content Cherbourg to commemorate Spanish Flu victims 100 years on

        Community AFTER years of searching, the Ration Shed Museum and the University of Queensland...