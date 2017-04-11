29°
Eight jobs going in the Bundaberg region right now

Hayley Nissen
11th Apr 2017 5:54 PM
EMPLOYMENT: Here are just some of the jobs going in Bundy right now.
EMPLOYMENT: Here are just some of the jobs going in Bundy right now. filipefrazao

AS BUNDABERG'S commercial landscape experiences significant growth, the employment sector is reaping the benefits.

The Bundaberg Regional Council's latest quarterly report suggests employment in the area has increased and with a string of projects in the pipeline, the landscape for jobseekers looks promising.

Here is a list of jobs available in the region right now.

Car wash attendant

Do you spend your weekends lovingly washing and polishing your pride and joy - your car - and admiring your reflection in the side mirrors?

Well this could be the job for you.

Nemo Car and Dog Wash is looking for a car wash attendant to join the family-run business, which is located in Bundaberg West and Bundaberg North.

The successful applicant will be required to provide excellent customer service and experience as a fitter and turner, basic electrical and plumbing knowledge, and computer skills will be an advantage.

To apply, click here and search for Nemo.

Personal trainer

Does the idea of getting hot and sweaty make you, well, hot and sweaty?

Snap Fitness Bundaberg is looking for a personal trainer to join the group who, aside from having the necessary qualifications, needs to possess a hunger for life and "live and breathe fitness”.

The applicant must also have First Aid and CPR certificates as well as an ABN.

Click here to check out if this is the job for you.

Marine technician

If wearing the blue and white puts a spring in your step, then why not consider a job as a marine technician with the navy?

Marine technicians operate, monitor and maintain equipment both on shore and at sea. There is also a variety of trade specialisations including diesel, refrigeration and air conditioning, fabrication, welding, electric and hydraulics.

Applicants must be at least 17 years of age and have completed Year 10 with passes in English, maths and science. If successful, you will be paid while undertaking your training and receive free health care and subsidised accommodation.

Click here to find out more.

Flooring salesperson

Do you walk around with your head down, admiring the floor?

Well uncrink your neck and find yourself a computer because Harvey Norman Bundaberg is chasing a full-time flooring salesperson to join its team.

To be considered for the job you must have a passion for retail, be highly motivated and enjoy working in a team environment.

You must also have a high level of flooring knowledge and be able to measure, draw and read plans. Bonus? Generous staff discounts and commission-based structures.

Click here to apply for this role.

Car audio installation technician

If the sound of the car stereo gets your engine revving, and you have the know how, then Autobarn is looking for a car audio installation technician with a minimum two years' experience.

Successful job seekers will be skilled in the installation of multi-media car audio/visual products, car alarms, cruise controls, parking aids, reverse cameras and more.

You must also have a driver's licence and be able to work Monday to Friday 7.5am to 5.15pm.

Send your resume to sales@bundaberg.autobarn.com.au.

Sugar jobs

Isis Central Mill is looking for staff for the 2017 crushing season, from June/July to October/November.

Roles include locomotive drivers and assistance, railway maintenance, general operator, sugar boiler, rover, fugal operator, lab chemist, farm hand and general labourers.

To apply, complete an online application by 5pm, April 28.

Questions can be referred to Peet Els on 4126 4431.

Trade qualified baker

If the smell of fresh break baking in the oven is the thing you dream about, then Coles Bundaberg has the role for you.

The store is looking to employ a trade qualified baker with experience in a fast-paced bakery environment.

A flexible roster is one of the perks for the right person, who should also have sound knowledge of all aspects of food safety and hygiene.

Applications for this job close on April 25. Search Coles Careers on their website.

Hairdressing apprentice

Hair, we've all got it, but some of us are better at styling it than others. One Bundaberg salon is looking for a second or third-year apprentice to join the team.

Your duties will include styling, colouring, cutting and washing in what the business says is a friendly and professional environment.

You must have a good knowledge of salon hair products, time management and ability to work in a team environment.

So get snipping - to apply, click here and follow the links.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  career employment hiring now jobs

