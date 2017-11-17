Eight jobs for the festive season

NEED WORK? Find out which jobs you can apply for now in Bundaberg.

NEED WORK? Find out which jobs you can apply for now in Bundaberg. NicoElNino

CHRISTMAS is coming and bringing with it job opportunities , which is good news for people looking for a job.

Here are some causal and part-time jobs available in Bundaberg right now.

1 Customer service assistant - OPSM - Casual

Your focus will be on understanding customer eye care needs and lifestyle requirements, and identifying how OPSM can help to maximise their lifestyle enjoyment factor with appropriate eyewear and eye care, including sunglasses, lenses, frames and accessories.

To succeed in this role, you will be a team player who cares intensely about delivering exceptional customer service.

You will be curious and willing to learn optical concepts, and have a result-orientated mindset and motivation to share in our company success.

Previous experience working in a customer service and sales driven retail environment is essential.

Click here to apply.

DENTAL DEMAND: Dental assistants are needed at several surgeries in Bundy. Dmitriy Shironosov

2 Dental assistant - Central Point Dental - Casual

This will be a casual role with availability to work Monday to Friday providing a high standard of chair side assistance to the dentists.

You must be available to start immediately and be able to perform patient care and management, maintaining a clean and safe clinical environment, reception duties and more.

Excellent communication skills to build rapport with patients in a cheerful, professional and warm manner is required.

Previous dental assistance and reception knowledge and experience is desirable.

Dental reception experience is desirable.

Email cover letter and resume to accounts@centralpointdental.com.au.

3 Sales consultant - Telstra Hinkler Central - Part-time

This job opportunity will have you offering individual telecommunications solutions to a diverse customer base and delivering exceptional customer service.

You will be pushed to achieve daily, weekly and monthly key performance indicators while creating energy and excitement with both your team and customers.

Click here to apply.

OPTUS CALLING: Optus is looking for a sales consultant. news.com.au

4 Retail consultant - Optus - Casual

If you have a strong drive to better yourself and increase your knowledge, than this job could be for you.

Experience in a sales environment where you've identified customers' needs to recommend and tailor suitable solutions or products is required as well as an interest in technology; phones, tablets, phone systems and more.

Click here to find out more.

5 Support worker men's hostel - Ozcare - Casual

Do you have a passion for helping people?

As a support worker you'll be looking after the most important people in the organisation - the clients.

Your tasks will include supporting clients in their daily tasks and activities, monitoring and report on clients progress and liaising with appropriate agencies to provide suitable referrals to address the needs of clients where long term or specialised interventions are required.

If you have a warm and caring nature and the flexibility to work a varied roster including night and weekend shifts, apply now.

Role requirements include experience working in the Community Services sector with knowledge of issues affecting homeless men, good computer and mobile device skills.

First aid and CPR certificates are required within one month of commencement.

Applications close December 1. Click here to apply.

6 Dental assistant/receptionist - IWC - Part-time

IWC Dental Centre seeks a suitably qualified person to join their established and professional team in the role of dental assistant/receptionist.

This is an excellent opportunity for a motivated dental nurse/receptionist who is committed to delivering high quality care and achieving positive patient outcomes

The successful applicant will possess good interpersonal skills coupled with a focus on teamwork and good time management skills.

Previous experience in a dental practice environment is essential and the applicant must be proficient in keyboard skills and basic knowledge of MS Word and Excel and at least one dental software program.

Click here to apply.

7 Medical receptionists - Burrum St Medical Practice

Burrum St Medical Practice is committed to providing excellence in care for general practice and preventative medicine.

Job tasks and responsibilities include greeting patients and visitors, making appointments, issuing invoices and receipts.

Deal with emergencies when necessary and adhering to set procedures and assisting doctors with administration.

Skills and experience required include a drivers licence, experience with medical software, knowledge of GP billing, Medicare, DVA and Private Accounts and CPR training.

Click here to apply.

8 Allied health and medical receptionists - IWC - Part time

IWC is seeking two receptionists, one allied health receptionist (part time, three days a week - Wednesday to Friday, 22.8 hours) and one medical receptionist (part time, four days a week, 15 hours) to perform administrative functions.

The position is one where a higher level of responsibility, knowledge, confidentiality and skills are required, to proficiently organise and co-ordinate administrative mechanisms within a timely manner.

You must have previous experience as medical/allied health receptionist with qualifications and a high level of computer literacy is essential with experience in appointment booking.

Click here to apply.