Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY: 451 Bargara Rd Qunaba
LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY: 451 Bargara Rd Qunaba realestate.com.au
Property

Eight hectares in Bargara

Katie Hall
by
11th Aug 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BARGARA holds the best of the beach and the country.

Those lucky enough to live in the lifestyle suburb are spoilt with white sandy beaches, green fields and red earth.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

At $1.55 million, the hidden gem of 451 Bargara Rd Qunaba is a lifestyle change opportunity - a family home with room to grow.

Situated on 21 hectares and featuring four bedrooms, three bathrooms and located five minutes to the CBD and Bargara - this property has been pitched as ideal for buyers seeking high privacy, space and modern comfort.

bagara bundaberg property real estate
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Best & Less Bundaberg store to close

    premium_icon Best & Less Bundaberg store to close

    Business LESS is best according to Best and Less, with the clothing chain to pool its resources and focus its attention, by closing one of its Bundaberg stores.

    • 11th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Stray dogs find homes

    premium_icon Stray dogs find homes

    News Bundy's animal rehoming rates soar

    • 11th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Friendship a lifesaver for lonely locals

    premium_icon Friendship a lifesaver for lonely locals

    News Group members meet up more than three times a week

    • 11th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Townsville City Deal a strong case in Hinkler's regional bid

    premium_icon Townsville City Deal a strong case in Hinkler's regional bid

    Politics Positive results in Townsville City Deal could serve as precedent

    • 11th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners