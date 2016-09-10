EIGHT FIRES IN FOUR YEARS: Looking back at Bundy's blazes

The region has faced a number of fires in recent years.

The region has faced a number of fires in recent years.

A NUMBER of significant buildings have been lost through the years, while bushfires have put us to the test time and time again.

Since 2016, the region has faced the tragedy of fire far too many times.

The Church Pharmacy.

1. Church Pharmacy

The church building was built in the 1920s and was in use until restricted parking and a lack of land for expansion led to the erection of a new church in Twyford St in 1988, and the sale of the site and church building on March 27, 1989.

The old church building was turned into Chippindall Pharmacy by chemist John Heaps, then it became the Church Pharmacy.

But in April 2016, the city's streetscape would change forever when a blaze started in the vintage building, destroying it entirely.

Two years later, controversy was courted when a new pharmacy building was erected, brandishing colours of bright red and yellow.

The colour scheme became a big talking point.

Bundaberg backpacker on fire: A video taken at Maryborough St house fire.

2. Maryborough St backpacker accommodation

An old Queenslander that had been converted into backpacker accommodation went up in flames just months after the Church Pharmacy in 2016.

Thankfully, no one was in injured.

Witness Gaydee Nixon told the NewsMail at the scene that she had never seen a house go up so fast.

"It was that hot I couldn't get close," she said.

Fire crews battled the Deepwater blazes from the air.

3. Deepwater blaze

In November 2018, fire crews battled to control a raging blaze at Deepwater under control.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service shared frightening images online showing the true magnitude of the fire.

A disaster situation was declared as the uncontrolled fire covering 17,000 hectares raged in Deepwater and Baffle Creek.

The back of the Bargara Hotel. B Cassidy

4. Bargara Beach Tavern

In the early hours of one July morning last year, the Bargara Beach Tavern went up in flames.

The inside of the hotel was extensively damaged by fire, with firefighters called to the blaze about 2.15am.

A new building can now be seen being built at the popular coastal location.

Footage of the Woodgate fires taken from the Burrum Heads boat ramp.

5. Woodgate fires

Bushfires at Woodgate burned for weeks in November last year.

While Woodgate avoided a full-scale evacuation, the communities at Buxton and Walkers Point were evacuated as the fire posed a very real threat of razing the communities.

But despite the scale of the fire, with some fire fronts being led by walls of flame more than 10 metres high, some residents decided to stay at their properties rather than evacuate.

Tanya Jenness captured this image at Branyan, near Bundaberg, overnight.

6. Gregory River / Promisedland fires

A month after the terrible fires that burnt at Woodgate, the Gregory River and Promisedland saw flames igniting.

An emergency was declared on the morning of December 17.

People were advised to leave as the bushfire flared up, leaving skies a terrifying shade of orange.

Residents in surrounding areas reporting "raining embers".

Fire crews on site after the St Mary’s Catholic Church fire in February. Photo: Brian Cassidy

7. Historic church

It was in February this year that the historic St Mary's Church, a familiar sight to all who drove along Barolin St, burned to the ground.

The church fell prey to an alleged arson attack.

"When you go to the church, it is absolutely gutted and I mean really gutted … no pews, nothing, gone and the metal is just twisted and torn," Father Tonti-Filippini said at the time.

"And if that's the church, the people are even more gutted, but there is hope because you can't knock these people down for long."

The church was built in 1955.

Earlier this month, the man charged with the fire was refused bail.

The court heard Jeffrey Michael Baker had allegedly also tried to burn down the Hinkler Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The matter will be heard again next month.

Federal Backpackers burns: Spotted Dog and Federal Backpackers burn down.

8. Federal Backpackers

There were terrifying scenes last week as a fire burned in the Spotted Dog Tavern and Federal Backpackers buildings on Bourbong St.

The blaze started Monday night and went into Tuesday, with the ruins of the Federal Backpackers building still smouldering as demolition started later in the week.