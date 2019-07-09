Eight charged after police uncover drugs, stolen gear

DRUG BLITZ: Police raided addresses in Gayndah on Thursday.

DRUG BLITZ: Police raided addresses in Gayndah on Thursday. FILE

EIGHT people are facing 18 drugs-related charges following a drug blitz in Gayndah last week.

Acting Sergeant Brian Nugent said Gayndah police were helped by the Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad and the Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch during the operation on Thursday.

The charges include supplying and possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug-related utensils.

Police allege ice was among the drugs being supplied.

One charge relates to items reported stolen from an orchard that were found at one of the addresses searched.

"The fact that we've recovered property at a drug address proves drug activities are linked to property crime,” Sgt Nugent said.

"You don't go to a normal person's house and find stolen gear and drugs.”

Sgt Nugent said the people charged included "repeat offenders” and people who not previously known to police.

He said officers were keen to work with the community and welcomed tip-offs to help tackle crime.

"Two-thousand sets of eyes are better than two,” Sgt Nugent said.