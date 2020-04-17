Eidsvold police to lead dawn service amid COVID-19

DRIVEWAY DAWN SERVICE: Eidsvold residents march down the towns main street in commemoration of Anzac Day in 2016. Picture: Tobi Loftus

EVEN in a time of social distancing and isolation, the Eidsvold community is committed to remembering their fallen soldiers this Anzac Day.

Eidsvold police will be taking charge for this year’s dawn service, playing the last post from their station at 6am, April 25.

Public Anzac Day ceremonies were cancelled this year due to the ban on social gatherings amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

RSL Queensland have however encouraged communities to light up the dawn, and stand in their driveway, balcony, or living room, to remember those who have served and sacrificed.

Eidsvold officer in charge Sergeant Mark Gawronski said he wanted to do something for the town during these challenging times.

“We have a few servicemen in town, and they wanted to participate this year and they didn’t know what to do,” Sgt Gawronski said.

“Normally we’d be laying wreathes, but this time around we can’t do that.

“So we’re going to playing the last post outside the police station, if anyone wants to join, and respect our fallen.”

The new laws on social distancing and gatherings have put a dampener on the town’s spirits, however Sgt Gawronski believes this gesture for the dawn service will give the community a chance to unite.

“I’ll be trumping it through the speakers at the station, so the whole town will hear it,” he said.

“Everyone will know what day it is.”