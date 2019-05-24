Eggsellent start to 2019 show season for region

THE region's show season is sure to be a catch.

Kicking off with Childers Show this weekend, along with the popular rides and stalls of sideshow alley, organisers have brought back the egg throwing competition for the first time since 1993.

The record for the competition was set in 1978 with a team accomplishing a 46.13m throw.

But if you think the aim is to lob an egg as far as possible, you'd be mistaken; rather you have to catch the egg.

A team is a minimum of one catcher and one thrower, all the rules can be found in this year's show program.

Childers Show Society secretary Larissa Watson said there would be a little bit of something for everyone at this year's event, including Light 'Em Up Fireworks, which will be setting off the light show and major rides for the thrill-seeking showgoers.

She said the addition of Light 'Em Up was going to be a big catch for the show, likewise the Hangover and Dodgem Cars would be at the Childers Show.

For those looking for some live entertainment, there will be plenty of that with Hayley Wheeler and Derek F. Smith set to take the stage throughout the evening.

Ms Watson said there would also be the traditional horse events, pavilion stalls, and tractor pull, with a ensemble of local Marvel superheroes ready to take up the challenge.

She said with the grounds looking good and the newly completed grandstand ready to go, they were hoping for clear skies this weekend.

The Childers Show gates will open at 8am tomorrow, while many of the events and sideshow alley get underway at 10am.

Entry for adults is $10, student/concession is $5 and under 5 is free.

While this event officially opens the Bundaberg region's show circuit, the Gin Gin Show Ball will also go ahead tomorrow from 6pm.

The Bundaberg Show starts on Wednesday May 29 and finishes on May 31.