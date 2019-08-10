Educators tackle teen nude photo issues

Sexting can often have legal implications for high school students.

Sexting can often have legal implications for high school students. Will Hunter

A BUNDABERG principal said educators were struggling to stop students from capturing and sending nude photographs.

Shalom College's Dan McMahon said "I'm not sure we are winning the battle” when it came to stopping students from sending photographs despite it being a criminal offence.

He said it was also an issue about human dignity and about objectification of people, while girls were being pressured to reveal pictures of themselves to their male friends.

"Regrettably for young people, sending an inappropriate photo is a way of saying hello,” Mr McMahon said.

"They don't think through the consequences of their actions.

"They just get to click and send an image that can go anywhere.

"It never occurs to kids that it could be a criminal offence, there's so many layers.”

Mr McMahon said the school offered a free program which allowed parents to be able to monitor their children's online accessibility, and guest speakers about online safety.

"We find it very hard for parents to take up the offer, but then blow up when something happens to their kid on social media,” he said.

"For us it is mandatory reporting and we've got to report it to police.

"We have to report it under child protection legislation and sometimes it can be a shock to kids and parents when it happens.”

He said it was a confronting topic also addressed in an SBS program called The Hunting, which was about students, teachers and families connected to a nude teenage photo scandal.

The program guide said it addressed issues such as misogyny, online exploitation, and sexualisation.

Mr McMahon commented in response to an anonymous letter addressed from 'a concerned parent' which expressed concern for boys pressuring girls from Years 7 to 9 to send photographs, which was published in the school's newsletter.

"This is not only happening at Shalom but at other schools in Bundaberg,” the letter said.

Mr McMahon said he normally did not refer to anonymous letters but that he shared the parent's concern about the subject.