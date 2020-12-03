Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
Education worker on child sex charges

by Cormac Pearson
3rd Dec 2020 10:22 AM
Police have charged a man who worked in the educational sector for decades with multiple alleged historical sex offences.

Detectives from the Moreton District Child Protection and Investigation Unit charged the 48-year-old man from Brisbane on Wednesday last week.

The alleged offences occurred between 1993 and 1997 within the Moreton Bay region but detectives are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing investigation to contact police.

The man was charged with three counts of indecent treatment of child under 16, one count of rape and one count of unlawful intercourse child under 12.

Police allege he worked in the educational sector for several decades across Queensland.

The man will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 14.

Originally published as Education worker on child sex charges

child sex charges court editors picks

