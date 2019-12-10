Education for the ages: Learning to fly at 78

PROVING there’s no time like the present to pursue your interests, 78-year-old Pascal Lunsford is one of CQUniversity Bundaberg’s oldest students and loving every bit of his degree.

Enrolled in a Bachelor of Aviation, Flight Operations course, Mr Lunsford said he’d had an interest in aviation and planes since he was a child and spent four years working on aeroplanes on the ground as an airborne radar computer specialist or a weapons control specialist in the United States Air Force.

He said during his time in the air force, from 1961-1965, he worked on an F106 Delta Dart, which at the time was the fastest plane in the world.

Studying at his own pace and scoring high distinctions, Mr Lunsford said he was bored out of his mind in his retirement and looked to the local university to follow his passion.

With this degree, which he hopes to complete in the next two years, Mr Lundford said he could get a commercial pilot’s licence.

Australian Airforce pilot Kered James with CQU Students Muhammed Yildirim, Hayden Cunningham, Thomas Watson, Daniel Siaw and Pascal Lunsford.

He said studying at CQUniversity was a win-win situation.

“Unless you’re in a job-training thing, where some industries have, I think (studying in retirement) would be well worth your effort,” he said.

“You go senile quick enough without keeping the brain stimulated and you’re talking to people.

“You’re not talking to old people in an old people’s home, you’re talking to young people who have a lot of get-up-and-go and they kind of drag you along with them.”

Mr Lunsford said being in aeroplanes was what fuelled his interest.

He said when you’re up in the air, it was like driving a bus, but when it came to landing — “that’s different, you are flying”.

Having to work out how to bring the plane down, what the crosswinds are doing and ­navigation are things he cherishes about the flying experience.

Mr Lunsford said current aviation students were lucky to have access to courses like this, as he would have loved to have had an opportunity to study this earlier on.

With no real interest in flying commercially, Mr Lunsford said he hoped to be able to fly cargo across the country.