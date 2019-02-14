Menu
The NewsMail congratulates this year's school captains.
Community

ED'S DESK: Students of today are our leaders of tomorrow

by Adam Wratten, Editor
12th Feb 2019 1:27 PM
CONGRATULATIONS to all the region's school captains for this year.

Taking on such a role can be a difficult task, but you've clearly shown you have great plans not only for your schools but for the future of the Bundaberg region.

The community, as role models, needs to ensure students are encouraged and nurtured as they continue to grow and discover where they will one day fit into society.

It is also important to set a good example for our children, as defence lawyer Nick Larter highlighted in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday when a teenage boy was handed a sentence for a car park punch-up involving the boy's father.

Young minds need to be shown that standing out and being different is a positive thing, much like how Sarah Watson is making her mark in a male-dominated industry creating international-award winning alcohol with Bundaberg Rum.

Striving for success should be welcomed with open arms, and achieving that success is something to be greatly proud of.

Read messages from the school captains and principals:

Adam Wratten, NewsMail Editor.

