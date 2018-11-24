Ed's desk: How will Bundy fare in Qld's top 100 athletes?

Dear valued subscriber,

Can you imagine league legends Wally Lewis and Johnathan Thurston going toe-to-toe in their pomp?

What about tennis greats Pat Rafter and Rod Laver serving it out?

Or Cate Campbell and Susie O'Neill doing a splash and dash in their prime?

Don Tallon was all concentration and determination behind the stumps.

Impossible, of course, but it never stops us Queenslanders debating the relative merits of our sports heroes (and heroines).

We're a passionate state, which bleeds maroon, and proudly punches well above our weight in international sporting achievement.

We've produced some of our country's best.

And to celebrate, the NewsMail in association with The Courier-Mail have compiled the definitive (and provocative) list ranking what we believe is Queensland's greatest 100 athletes - including those born and raised in the state as well as imports whose magnificent careers were synonymous with Queensland.

Our 100 Greatest will ignite debate around who really is that No.1 maroon sporting legend of all time.

And of course, how many sports stars with Bundaberg connections have made the list.

It launched online last night with the countdown starting with the reveal of numbers 80-100. These also appear in today's print edition, and there's a daily countdown till the No 1 Queensland sports person is revealed at the QSports gala event next Wednesday evening, November 29.

