Ed's desk: Data shows 7 of 10 in Bundy engage with NewsMail

EACH month the NewsMail engages with almost seven out of every 10 Bundaberg locals.

The latest accredited industry figures, called EMMA, which stands for Enhanced Media Metrics Australia, show our monthly audience readership is greater than 100,000.

For me it's a humbling number and reminder of how important it is for us to offer an engaging service that keeps the community informed on the issues that matter.

In a time when the media landscape and print industry has undergone great change, we are just a relevant as at any time that has come before.

As a team we work hard to deliver for you, our reader, in a way you want.

THAR SHE GOES: Ex-HMAS Tobruk is scuttled off the coast of Bundaberg on Friday, June 29. Craig Warhurst

We use industry-leading technology to help us make decisions on what stories you want to read and how we need to deliver them.

The latest EMMA figures show we have a monthly digital audience of 41,000 and print readership of 62,000.

I know from feedback in recent weeks, just how important it is to get this delivery right.

We recently changed our print site from the Sunshine Coast to Rockhampton and this led to a few later deliveries of the paper in the morning to some readers.

NAIDOC WEEK: Aboriginal elder Aunty Diana Fatiaki is a pillar of the Bundaberg community. TAHLIA STEHBENS

I apologise for this and want to thank those who contacted me to let me know of the problem.

I'd like to reassure you I've heard what you've said and we've moved to ensure this doesn't continue to happen.

If you're not getting your morning paper in time to sit back and enjoy it with a morning cup of coffee before getting stuck into the day, please let me know by emailing adam.wratten@news-mail.com.au or give me a call on 0456 955 992.

The EMMA figures also showed the NewsMail's average daily audience for both Monday to Friday and on Saturdays is 29,000.

The NewsMail is part of News Corp's regional network, which connects with more than 3.6m people across its print and online spaces.

WORLD CUP: Kieran Trippier of England was watched on by family in Bundaberg this week. Dan Mullan

In Queensland, four out of every five regional Queenslander either reads its local paper, such as the NewsMail, or The Courier-Mail as we connect with nearly 2.7 million people.

TODAY is sad day in the NewsMail newsroom as we farewell deputy editor Hayley Nissen who has been with us for more than two years.

Hayley is off to rejoin former NewsMail editor Craig Warhurst on the Sunshine Coast.

I'd like to thank Hayley for the great work she has done during her time.

And while we say goodbye to one, we welcome another in Katie Hall.

Katie comes to us from the Gold Coast, having graduated from Griffith University.

She's settled in to the team well this week and has already chalked up a couple of front-page stories.